Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 10

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion men's basketball tipped off its 2021-2022 campaign on Wednesday night, battling Virginia Wesleyan at Chartway Arena.

During this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, Megan Plain gave us a live update from halftime of the Monarchs' showdown with the Marlins. VWU is one of seven in-state opponents ODU will see during its non-conference schedule.

We also go baseline-to-baseline with C.J. Keyser. The Wichita State transfer tells fans which sports he would try if he wasn't a basketball player, his off-the-court talents, his basketball idol and his pregame meal of choice.

Sophomore guard Mekhi Long is a player that Jeff Jones and company see as a key component this season. We'll discuss Long's arrival at Old Dominion and his expectations with a year in the silver and blue under his belt.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 on WGNT through the end of basketball season.