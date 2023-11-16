Old Dominion Full Court Press: November 15

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With the first road trip in the books, the Monarchs are back in the lab making adjustments and working on finishing games.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, Jeff Jones discusses what his team needs to work on three games into the campaign. After a win in its season opener, ODU fell in two close ones on the road. Ball State nipped the Monarchs, 73-68 this past Saturday before the silver and blue fell at Arkansas, 86-77. Jones saw his team knocked down 11 three-pointers in the latter contest, the most Old Dominion has hit in a game since February of 2020.

Chaunce Jenkins is backing up his Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team status. After a 16 point performance in the season opener, the junior guard scored 20 and 21 points, respectively, at Ball State and Arkansas. He's also ODU's second-leading rebounder and leads the roster with 31 minutes per game.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with sophomore guard Cooper Jones. We talk basketball, hobbies and his pick of a two-on-two teammate.

The transfer portal has changed college basketball. News 3's Zach Staton goes inside the process with three new Monarchs who ended up in Norfolk through that avenue.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.