Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 16

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs are on the road to Charleston where they'll have a chance to pick up some resume-boosting wins.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're looking back at the Monarchs' last victory against Virginia Wesleyan on Monday night. Head coach Jeff Jones had more than basketball on his mind, as his alma mater, Virginia, dealt with the aftermath of the deadly shooting that killed three members of the Cavalier football team.

ODU is part of the eight team Charleston Classic field this week and will open up with Virginia Tech on Thursday. It marks the first meeting between the two programs since the 2007-2008 season.

Our 94 foot conversation is with junior guard Charles Smith. We talk movies, Halloween, music and hoops.

This week marks Old Dominion's first extended road trip of the season. News 3's Zach Staton catches up with some of the Monarchs about their travel habits.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of college basketball season.