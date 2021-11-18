Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 17

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The regular season is off and running and Old Dominion is out to a 2-1 start. The Monarchs search for three more wins this week in Myrtle Beach.

In this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we look at the first three games of the season and get head coach Jeff Jones's thoughts on evaluating his team, learning from the loss at James Madison and heading down to Myrtle Beach on a victory.

We also dive into the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where ODU is one of eight teams looking to pick up some quality wins this week. The Monarchs open with Indiana State on Thursday night at 9:00 PM.

Catch the Baseline to Baseline segment with Stephan Morris, who discusses his team's sense of humor, his favorite hoops flick and his best basketball memory.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday night at 7:45 on WGNT through the end of basketball season.