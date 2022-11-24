Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 23

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The first six games of the season are in the Monarchs' rearview mirror as they charge ahead in their non-conference schedule.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're looking back on ODU's showing at the Charleston Classic last week. The Monarchs put together three tough performances, falling to Virginia Tech and Davidson while defeating Furman. Seven of the team's next eight games are at home, including a six game homestand that leads into Sun Belt play.

It may be basketball season, but it's also holiday season. The Monarchs will wrap up practice at noon on Thursday so that they can go celebrate Thanksgiving. Some players will be able to travel home, while others will gather at Jeff Jones' home. We're catching up with some of the players about their traditions and dishes of choice.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with junior forward Dericko Williams. He discusses his North Carolina school allegiance, his favorite basketball movie and why he's the best dunker on the roster.

The players put a lot into classes and basketball, but where do they blow off steam when they have some down time? We're exploring some Monarch cribs, led off by sophomore guards Imo Essien and D'Angelo Stines.

Old Dominion is back in action on Saturday when the Monarchs host East Carolina at Chartway Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:00.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press is changing times and channels! Be sure to catch the program at 11:15 PM on WTKR every Wednesday through the end of college basketball season.