Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 24

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off a disappointing showing in Myrtle Beach, Old Dominion resets and regroups moving forward.

The Monarchs got Monday and Tuesday off during Thanksgiving week and returned to the practice court on Wednesday in preparation for Friday's match-up with Longwood. The Lancers visit Chartway Arena for a 4:00 PM tip-off.

ODU fell to Indiana State, East Carolina and Pennsylvania during the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Some of the players said it woke them up and they're eager to get back on the floor. We get the Monarchs' thoughts on bouncing back.

We also take an updated look at the statistical leaders for Old Dominion as it has six games under its belt.

This Thursday marks Thanksgiving, so some of the freshmen discuss being away from home for the first time on a major holiday, give us their ideal Thanksgiving plates and fill us in on some of their traditions.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the conclusion of the basketball season.