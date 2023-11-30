Old Dominion Full Court Press: November 29

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As the calendar prepares to flip to December, the Monarchs came up with a key win to wrap up their homestand and propel them into their upcoming road trip.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're recapping ODU's one-point win over Radford, one that saw the silver and blue knock down 17 of their 20 free throws to help fuel to victory.

Tyrone Williams looks to be settling into Jeff Jones's system. Zach Staton sits down with the Oregon transfer to discuss how he's adapting and his recent heart issue that sidelined him against Princeton.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with forward Sam Hood, who hasn't gotten to play this year, but is preparing for surgery and rehabbing a knee issue. He tells us about why he picked basketball over football, his favorite basketball movie and his fast food of choice.

You've heard of Player of the Game, but the Monarchs also award a Player of the Practice of sorts. We're introducing you to the practice hard hat.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 on WTKR through the end of college basketball season.