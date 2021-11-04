Watch
Old Dominion Full Court Press, November 3

Old Dominion Full Court Press
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 20:05:31-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion men's basketball season is exactly one week away and we catch up with the Monarchs in this edition of the ODU Full Court Press.

This week, Kalu Ezikpe shows off his skills as an artist and we get to know junior guard P.J. Gill.

Plus, we show you how you can join the men's basketball team on the road with Venture Tours (https://venturebustours.com/sporting-events).

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.

