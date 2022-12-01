Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 30

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Monarch fans can gear up for a heavy dose of Old Dominion basketball throughout the month of December, as the team opens a six game homestand at Chartway Arena on Saturday.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're looking back at ODU's last game at College of Charleston, which dropped the Monarchs to 4-4. Chaunce Jenkins led the Monarchs with 17 points, the latest in a consistent offensive scoring performance for the newcomer. The sophomore guard has scored in double figures in five of his last six games, including a career-best 24 points in a November 17 contest against Virginia Tech.

Norfolk State opens the homestand for ODU on Saturday night, when the Spartans make the trip across town. The silver and blue will be looking for its fifth straight win in the series.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with senior guard P.J. Gill. We're catching up with him about the best shooter on team, the funniest Monarch, his favorite Halloween candy and his favorite non-sports movie.

A six game homestand means that coaches, players and administrators hope for a packed house. News 3's Zach Staton sits down with Old Dominion's Senior Associate Athletic Director Casey Cegles about preparing for a busy December at Chartway Arena. Fans interested in purchasing tickets to upcoming basketball games can visit here.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 11:15 PM on WTKR through the end of basketball season.