Old Dominion Full Court Press: November 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's basketball season is off and running as the Monarchs hit the road for the first time this season for a Saturday showdown at Ball State.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're filling you in on some exciting news for the future of ODU Basketball. Cadan Diggs, Ethan Lathan and Deion Ware make up the latest recruits to sign their National Letters of Intent to play for the program. The recruiting class ranks No. 29 nationally by 24-7 Sports, the highest-ranked class in the Monarchs' history.

Jeff Jones and company got their season off to a good start this past Monday with a 71-57 win over Virginia Wesleyan. Chaunce Jenkins led three ODU players in double figures with 16 points. The team is back in action Saturday at Ball State in the first leg of the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge.

Bryce Baker is looking to follow up a solid freshman season. His sophomore campaign opened strong with 12 points on Monday night, tying his career high. Zach Staton sits down with the guard and discusses what's in store for year two.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with Chaunce Jenkins. We're chatting about his second year in the program, breakfast food and sports drinks.

Election Day just occurred, so Coach Jones joined us to establish his hypothetical election platform on some key issues that swept the nation in 2023. Is he a Taylor Swift fan? Is Die-Hard a Christmas movie? What minor traffic laws would he change? Click the above video to get the answers.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.