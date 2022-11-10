Old Dominion Full Court Press- November 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Monarchs have officially tipped off their season as the marathon to March is officially underway.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we look back at ODU's season-opening win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Monarchs topped the Hawks, 84-65, led by Mekhi Long's 25 points. Ben Stanley chipped in 20 points while Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Long's effort was a career night, as his 25 points marked a career-high. He also added 10 rebounds. Last season, the junior guard was the team's most well-rounded player and is not typically known for his offense, but paced ODU on Monday night.

We're also walking 94 feet with sophomore guard Chaunce Jenkins, discussing the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James rivalry, pregame meals and movies.

The Monarchists are some of the biggest supporters of Old Dominion athletic teams. Zach Staton takes a look at the group's latest effort to give back to its community.

Old Dominion tips off at Drexel on Friday before returning home for a Monday meeting with Virginia Wesleyan.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday evening at 7:45 on WGNT through the end of college basketball season.