Old Dominion Full Court Press- October 13

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Tip-off of Old Dominion's basketball season is just four weeks away as we close in on the 2021-2022 campaign.

In this edition of the ODU Full Court Press, we check in on two Monarch legends who returned to campus. Nancy Lieberman and Jay Harris were at Chartway Arena on Tuesday night to hold an official, more appropriate welcome for women's head coach Delisha Milton-Jones. Milton-Jones was hired in April of 2020, but did not go through a typical introduction due to the pandemic.

We also sat down with Old Dominion athletics director Wood Selig, who gave his thoughts on the upcoming season.

Finally, we took a behind the scenes look at A.J. Oliver's digs in our first installment on Monarch Cribs.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.