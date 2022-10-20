Old Dominion Full Court Press- October 19

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're now inside three weeks until the tipoff of college basketball season with Old Dominion continuing to build up for the campaign ahead and that means another jam-packed episode of the Old Dominion Full Court Press.

Sun Belt Media Day took place on Wednesday with Jeff Jones and Mekhi Long attending the event in New Orleans. The Monarchs were picked to finish ninth in their first year back in the league. ODU has multiple new pieces on the roster and there may be some unfamiliarity with the program when it comes to other teams throughout the league. Louisiana was picked as the Sun Belt favorite.

A new season means new additions, not just to the roster, but to the coaching staff as well. We're meeting new assistant Jordan Brooks, who is returning to the 757 after his playing days at Hampton.

We're also getting to know freshman guard Bryce Baker as we have a 94 foot conversation with the North Carolina native.

Last Thursday, a handful of former Monarch players and coaches were on hand for practice. Several of them discuss the chance to check in on the program and pass down the tradition of the silver and blue to the current squad.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press can be seen every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of college basketball season.