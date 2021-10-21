Old Dominion Full Court Press, October 20

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion men's basketball season is exactly three weeks away and we catch up with the Monarchs in this edition of the ODU Full Court Press.

This week, we get to know ODU assistant coach and former NBA player Bryant Stith, in addition to guard A.J. Oliver.

We also take a behind the scenes look at Jaylin Hunter's home in our latest installment of Monarch Cribs.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.