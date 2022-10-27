Watch Now
Old Dominion Full Court Press- October 26

Posted at 10:37 PM, Oct 26, 2022
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The countdown is now at 12 days until Old Dominion basketball tips off its 2022-2023 season.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're looking in on the Monarchs' Media Day held earlier this week. It was a chance for ODU to give a preview of what to expect as the campaign nears.

The new transfer portal rules mean that college programs across the country will have to adjust to new players and pieces to the roster annually. Seven new players are part of the Old Dominion program and the returners and newcomers have been working hard at meshing and developing chemistry on and off the court. News 3's Zach Staton speaks with the team about jelling together as a group.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with transfer senior guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson. He's talking vacation spots, Halloween candy and taking on Jeff Jones one-on-one.

Blaine Taylor was the head coach of the Monarchs from 2001-2013. Now he's back at Old Dominion, this time as a fundraiser with the ODU Athletic Foundation. Taylor discusses bouncing back from some challenges and being back in Norfolk.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of college basketball season.

