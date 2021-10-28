Old Dominion Full Court Press- October 27

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only two weeks remain until Old Dominion tips off in its season opener against Virginia Wesleyan.

On this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, Jeff Jones discusses changing the mindset from working hard to a winning mentality. Jones points out that getting out to a good start will be helped along by being able to win some close games early on in the schedule.

Last week, fans had the chance to get a sneak peek at the team at the annual tip-off dinner. Our cameras made our way there to see the Monarchs interact and show off their style.

Plus, freshman Imo Essien grabbed the mic and tried his hand at a reporting.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday on WGNT at 7:45 PM through the end of basketball season.