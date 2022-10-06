Old Dominion Full Court Press- October 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The calendar has flipped to October, which means college basketball season is drawing closer. Old Dominion is just 33 days away from tipping off its 2022-2023 campaign.

On the latest edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, Zach Staton sits down with Jason Wade. The junior guard has missed two full seasons with injuries and Wade discussed the physical and mental toll it took on him. Now healthy, Wade is looking to jumpstart is college career once again.

College student-athletes have quite a workload, both on and off the court, but the Monarchs have a person who keeps the players' academics in line. Amy Lynch is Old Dominion's Director of Academic Studies and keeps the Monarchs on track in the classroom.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with sophomore guard Imo Essien, as we talk his basketball idol, music, his lack of movie interest and ideal Thanksgiving dinner.

We are now one week away from the Monarch Tip-Off Dinner, which is Wednesday, October 12, at the Norfolk Yacht Club. This annual preseason event gives fans a chance to interact with the players and talk ODU basketball. Those interested in attending can click here.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press can be seen every Wednesday on WGNT at 7:45 PM through the end of basketball season.

