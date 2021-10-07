Old Dominion Full Court Press- October 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The tip-off of Old Dominion's basketball season is fast approaching. The Monarchs have been in official practice for almost a week getting ready for the season opener on November 10 against Virginia Wesleyan.

In this week's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we catch up with Director of Sport Performance Eric Potter, who heads up the strength and conditioning program for basketball players. Last year he had to conduct his workouts virtually, so he's glad to have in-person sessions with the student-athletes once again.

Ted Alexander has been the Voice of the Monarchs since 2007. We spoke with Alexander about what initially peaked his interest in doing play-by-play and what he hopes to viewers gets out of listening to him call a game.

We're also marching 94 feet with junior forward Kalu Ezikpe.

To view this week's show, click on the video and enjoy!

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs every Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.