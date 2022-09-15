Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 14

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will begin basketball practice in less than two weeks on September 27. Then it's a six-week sprint to the season opener.

On the season premier of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we discuss some of the returning players who will look to help elevate the Monarchs in 2022-2023. Mekhi Long, Charles Smith IV, Imo Essien and D'Angelo Stines are among those who saw minutes last season looking to make a jump.

We're also meeting some of the new Monarchs. Senior transfer Ben Stanley brings a strong attitude and strong faith to the court. He also is diving right into a leadership role. When he's not in the gym, you'll likely find Stanley at home with his wife as he starts a family.

Our 94-foot conversation is with another newcomer, Faizon Fields, who is a junior college transfer. Fields fills us in on his Memphis roots, his bar-be-que preferences and who he feels is the best dunker on the roster.

Zach Staton caught up with ODU all-time leading scorer Odell Hodge while he was back in town for the Monarchs' football game against Virginia Tech and we take a look at the non-conference slate that begins at Chartway Arena on November 7.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press can be seen every Wednesday at 7:45 on WGNT through the end of basketball season.