Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 21

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's first official practice is less than a week away and then it's a six week grind until the season opener.

During tonight's edition of the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we get you ready for the first practice on September 27. We're also going behind the scenes to see how the Monarchs' sports medicine staff gets the players ready for the season and keeps them healthy throughout.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with Jason Wade, ODU's junior guard who is coming off an injury. We get his thoughts on movies, music and how many points he thinks head coach Jeff Jones would score on him during a game of one-on-one.

Chaunce Jenkins is a newcomer to Old Dominion this season, transferring from Wichita State. Upon arriving in Norfolk, he learned he had a family member on the team. Learn how he and senior guard P.J. Gill found out they had the same family tree.

We're also getting you set for the upcoming Old Dominion Basketball Tip-Off Dinner, which will be held at the Norfolk Yacht Club on October 12. Those interested in registering can click here.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press airs each Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT through the end of basketball season.