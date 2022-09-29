Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 28

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Official practice is underway as Old Dominion begins its six week grind towards the season opener, a stretch head coach Jeff Jones calls his favorite part of the year.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we're getting Jones's thoughts on turning the page to 2022-2023. The head coach discussed his hope for this year's squad to be able to handle adversity, the importance of point guard play and the Sun Belt Conference.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with senior transfer Ben Stanley, who gives us his thoughts on movies, food and vacation.

The roster is made up of several returners and a lot of new faces. News 3's Zach Staton breaks down the Monarchs by the numbers as they get set to hit the court.

The Monarch Tip-Off Dinner is Wednesday, October 12, when fans have the chance to interact with the players and talk ODU basketball. Those interested in attending can click here.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press can be seen every Wednesday on WGNT at 7:45 PM through the end of basketball season.