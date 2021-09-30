Old Dominion Full Court Press- September 29

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion basketball team tips off official practice on Thursday, as the Monarchs continue to count down to the 2021-2022 season.

In this week's edition of the Full Court Press, the team took some time to unwind on the links on the day before starting practice. The Monarchs held their annual golf tournament to raise money for the program and got a chance to interact with fans.

ODU has a strong tradition of honoring the military and that will continue this season. Megan Plain introduces fans to a program that will see the school offer complimentary tickets to military members.

Getting the team ready to play stretches far beyond those who fans see on the court. Take a look inside the world of Jason Mitchell, the athletic trainer for the men's basketball team.

The Old Dominion Full Court Press can be seen each Wednesday at 7:45 PM on WGNT.