Old Dominion gives up double digit lead in loss to Coastal Carolina

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — With 9:02 left to play on Thursday night, Old Dominion was rolling. Up 50-38 over Coastal Carolina, the Monarchs had stormed into the second half on a 22-13 run to open up the 12-point margin.

The next nine minutes undid all of that work.

Chanticleer guard Linton Brown hit three free throws with 1.2 seconds to play to complete a comeback, 67-66 the final.

With ODU still leading 66-64 at 2.2 seconds left in the game, Tyreek Scott-Grayson was called for a foul on Brown who was shooting a three in the corner, drawing ire from the crowd inside Chartway Arena. Brown, who led the way for the visitors with 14 points, hit of his foul shots including those last three.

"If you don't finish, if you continue giving a good team opportunities, it can come up and bite you in the rear end," ODU coach Jeff Jones said. "Missed free throws, not rebounding at the other end, we just gave Coastal too many chances and it should've never come down an official's call at the end."

ODU had chances to put the game away, but could not hit from the charity stripe or get a stop when needed. The Monarchs went 11-19 from the free throw line and were out-rebounded 52-37.

The visitors capitalizing on the glass, scoring 20 second chance points on 19 offensive rebounds.

Chaunce Jenkins led Old Dominion with 15 points, Mekhi Long chipped in 14 points, and Scott-Grayson put up 12 points in the game. The loss sending the Monarchs to 10-7 overall on the season, including a 2-3 mark in Sun Belt play. They'll look to bounce back from the stunning loss on Saturday at Marshall.