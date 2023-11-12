Old Dominion hammered by unbeaten Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WTKR) — Old Dominion's string of eight straight one-score games came to an end on Saturday but in dismal fashion.

Liberty amassed 455 total yards en route to a convincing 38-10 win over the Monarchs.

Less than four minutes into the game, Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter launched a 43-yard touchdown pass to CJ Daniels on a fourth down, starting a torrent opening 30 minutes for the home team. Jamey Chadwell's group scored on five of its six drives in the first half to get a 35-3 lead going into the locker rooms.

ODU couldn't find ways to get momentum back after the opening drive. Down 14-0, Grant Wilson threw an interception that led to another Liberty touchdown. On the next offensive drive, the silver and blue drove to the Liberty 34 yard-line before turning it over on downs.

Ethan Sanchez got a field goal on the board for the visitors with 4:20 left in the second quarter.

Wilson, who completed 23 of his 42 passes for 161 passing yards, would get the Monarchs into the endzone late in the fourth quarter on a five-yard scoring pass to Javon Harvey. The Lake Taylor product led ODU with 12 catches for 76 yards and the touchdown. Wilson would also lead the Monarchs in rushing with 64 yards.

Salter passed for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores were to Daniels, who hauled in seven receptions for 137 yards. Monterio Smith picked Salter off in the fourth quarter, the lone turnover the Monarchs forced in the game.

With the loss, ODU falls to 4-6 with two games left to play. Ricky Rahne's group goes to Georgia Southern next Saturday needing a win to save its chances at bowl eligibility.