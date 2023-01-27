Old Dominion hangs on to pick up road win at South Alabama

MOBILE, AL (WTKR)- Coming off what Jeff Jones called its worst loss of the year, Old Dominion hit the road and responded, but it did not come without some tense moments.

Despite committing 17 turnovers, the Monarchs buckled down and held on for the 66-64 win over South Alabama on Thursday night in Mobile. It marked their second true road win of the season and their second straight Thursday night victory.

In a first half that saw seven lead changes, ODU (12-9, 4-5) opened up its advantage by as many as six points. Mekhi Long's turnaround jumper rolled in at the buzzer to send the Monarchs into the locker room up 35-29 at halftime.

Old Dominion would extend its lead to nine at two separate points in the second half, but the Jaguars would climb back into the game. Tyrell Jones connected on two free throws to put South Alabama on top, 62-61, with 1:35 remaining. Two Long foul shots would push the seesaw back to the Monarchs before Isaiah Moore's short running jumper off the glass swung it back to USA, 64-63.

On the ensuing drive, Chaunce Jenkins was fouled and converted on both of his attempts. As the Jaguars looked to respond, Dericko Williams came up with a block that sent the ball into the hands of Long, who was fouled. After he hit one of two free throw attempts, Greg Parham's heave at the buzzer was off the mark, sealing the victory for the Monarchs.

Jones saw his team shoot 49 percent from the floor for the game and connect on 12 of its 15 attempts from the foul line.

Jenkins paced the silver and blue with 16 points and Long added an impressive stat line. The junior scored 11 points and pulled down 13 boards, chipping in three assists and three steals. Moore scored a game-high 19 points to lead South Alabama.

Old Dominion returns to action on Saturday when the Monarchs take the court for a rematch with Coastal Carolina in Conway. Tipoff is set for 4:00 PM. The Chanticleers topped ODU earlier this month on a controversial foul call with 1.2 seconds remaining.