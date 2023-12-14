Old Dominion heads to Charlotte in search of bowl victory

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion football is going bowling and as they loaded up and boarded the buses for Charlotte on Thursday morning, it all started to sink in.

"Getting all the bowl gear, having everybody out here, getting this practice in, it definitely feels good," said senior offensive lineman Leroy Thomas. "Everything is starting to set in."

"It's been a long couple of weeks waiting for it, but it's finally here, we're excited, we're ready to go give this team an opportunity to play," added quarterback Grant Wilson.

The Monarchs departed the L.R. Hill Sports Complex Thursday morning to a sendoff from staff, administrators and fans. The fanfare was an appropriate start to what ODU hopes will be a lot of silver and blue in the seats come Monday.

"It's awesome," said head caoch Ricky Rahne. "We know we've got great support, not only from our fans, but from the administration and there's a lot of people from on campus here."

"I hope there's more people at the bowl game," Wilson noted. "These fans are awesome. The Monarchs are such a faithful family. Let's make Charlotte super packed."

Of course, it's not a short bus ride from the Mermaid City to the Queen City, giving these players and coaches plenty of time to kill.

"I've got some Christmas movies downloaded," smiled Thomas. "Really just talking with the boys. We'll go over our test a little bit, watch movies and it'll fly by."

"I've got a book I've got to finish up, then I've got another one to start," said Rahne. "I'll fall asleep. On any moving vehicle I fall asleep pretty easily."

As they embark on their final road trip of 2023, the Monarchs hope to return home with a program-altering victory. It marks the program's third bowl game in history.

"The great thing about bowl season is there are 41 more teams that have a chance to be champions," Rahne pointed out. "That's where we want to end."

"Raise the expectations of this program, not just a bowl win, but a conference title," added Wilson. "That's what we're hoping for next year, but it all starts with this game coming up."

"We've had a ton of fun this season, fought through a ton of adversity," Thomas noted. "It would be the greatest ending if we could just go out with a win on top."

Old Dominion and Western Kentucky kick of in the Famous Toastery Bowl on Monday at 2:30 PM in Charlotte. It will be the only bowl game taking place that day.