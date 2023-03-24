Old Dominion hosts Pro Day as Kuntz, Saldiveri get second to impress NFL scouts

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Old Dominion football brought an important day of workouts to S.B. Ballard Stadium before its spring game next month.

ODU hosting its Pro Day on Friday morning, welcoming in scouts from more than 20 NFL teams to watch 14 players work out.

Two of those are Monarch tight end Zack Kuntz and offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri. Both had the opportunity to participate in the NFL Combine last month, giving them familiarity with the process but also a chance to build on what they did in Indianapolis.

Kuntz became the tallest player at the NFL Combine to post a 40+ inch vertical since 2003 and was second for tight ends in the 40-yard dash with a 4.55 second time.

"Being able to run fast and jump obviously caught some peoples eye," he said. "Especially on that second rip of the 40 that I had."

Saldiveri completed the L Drill and offensive line position drills during the day, having already done the 40-yard dash, shuttle run and broad jump at the combine.

"It's out of my hands now. What's done is done," he said. "I feel like I've done what I needed to do and I'm content with the showing I've done throughout the Senior Bowl, combine and pro day."

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City. Kuntz and Saldiveri say they've talked to multiple teams in the lead-up. Kuntz posted 12 receptions for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns during his final season in Norfolk. He played in five games before a knee injury suffered against Liberty forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Spending five years at ODU, Saldiveri started 35 games in his final three seasons. He did not allow a single sack during his senior season and became the first ODU offensive lineman to score a touchdown in a game.

