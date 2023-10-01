Old Dominion loses 18-point lead, falls to Marshall despite Calloway's electric performance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTKR) — It took just three snaps for Old Dominion to find itself ahead of Marshall on Saturday afternoon. Midway through the second quarter, the Monarchs built an 18-point lead over the Thundering Herd.

Yet the advantage didn't hold up. Marshall used 28 unanswered points to storm back to erase the deficit and ultimately hold off ODU 41-35.

The silver and blue got a massive performance from running back Kadarius Calloway, who rushed 11 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns. His three scoring rushes went 70, 69, and 75 yards respectively. His total rushing yards was good for second-most in school history for a single game.

Jack Shields got his first start of the season at quarterback after finishing last week's game against Texas A&M-Commerce. Stepping in for Grant Wilson, the redshirt sophomore took his third snap of the game 66 yards for a touchdown to get ODU out to a 7-0 lead. He then tossed for a touchdown to Jordan Bly in the second quarter to make it a 14-3 game. It was Bly's first scoring reception in his college career.

Shields found difficulty though, going 11-23 for 95 yards and three interceptions, all thrown in the second half. The second pick was taken back 85 yards for a score by Elijah Alston in the third quarter, completing Marshall's 28-point rally.

Cam Fancher passed for 278 yards, carried the ball 15 times for 102 yards, and tossed a pair of touchdowns for Marshall. Rasheen Ali ran 28 times for 79 yards with two touchdowns of his own.

The loss sets ODU pack to 2-3 on the season with another road challenge at Appalachian State coming up next Saturday.