Old Dominion men to face Texas State in first round of Sun Belt Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Old Dominion will start its postseason with a team that knocked it out of last year's Sun Belt Tournament.

Entering next week's tournament in Pensacola, Florida as the No. 14 seed, the Monarchs will face 11th-seeded Texas State on Tuesday night in the first round.

This will mark the first time the two play this year after not meeting up during the conference portion of the regular season. It's also their first matchup since the Bobcats knocked ODU out of last year's SBC Tournament in a 65-36 rout.

ODU goes into the postseason off a difficult 7-24 season that saw the program win just three games in the league. The Monarchs finished the regular season on a 92-75 defeat at Georgia Southern.

It will also continue a very busy time for the Monarchs. Jeff Jones announced his retirement on Monday and just four days later, the program officially introduced former ODU guard Mike Jones as its new leader.

During his introductory press conference he said if he can speak to his new team prior to their first round game, his message would be a simple one.

"I've seen stranger things happen. I'm rooting for them," Mike Jones said. "Go win, win your first game and then we can worry about the second game."

ODU and Texas State tip things off on Tuesday night at 7:00. The winner will go on to face No. 6 seed Southern Miss on Thursday.