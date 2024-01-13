Old Dominion men's comeback falls shy at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WTKR) — In a second half filled with plenty of momentum swings, Old Dominion had a final crack to end a five-game skid at Coastal Carolina.

A three from Bryce Baker, however, fell shy with two seconds left allowing the Chanticleers to hit two free throws and take a 79-75 win over ODU.

The Monarchs found themselves up 35-34 at halftime after trailing for a majority of the opening 20 minutes. They'd stretch that advantage to 47-39 just a little more than three minutes into the second half before things shifted. Coastal would run off a 26-9 run over the next 9:42 to take a 65-56 lead.

As time ticked down, ODU found one more rally. With :33 left in the game, the silver and blue had the lead chipped down to 75-74 after a pair of Tyrone Williams free throws.

Chaunce Jenkins would get the lead back down to 76-75 after splitting a pair of free throws with :16 to play. After Kylan Blackmon also split shots at the charity stripe, the Monarchs got their final shot at the game, setting up Baker in the corner for the would-be three that ultimately couldn't find its mark.

Jenkins led ODU with 24 points in the game, his second 20+ scoring performance over the last three games. Vasean Allette put up 19 points while Devin Ceaser chipped in 10 off the bench.

The loss drops Old Dominion to 4-13 and 0-5 in conference play. A difficult stretch continuing for the Monarchs, which has now lost six games in a row and went 0-4 over it's four-game road trip.

ODU returns to Chartway Arena on Thursday with Marshall coming to Norfolk.