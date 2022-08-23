Old Dominion names Wolff starting quarterback

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Two weeks before Virginia Tech visits S.B. Ballard Stadium, Old Dominion has its starting quarterback set.

Hayden Wolff will continue on as QB1, head coach Ricky Rahne announced on Monday.

"I really have loved how he has approached this training camp," Rahne said. "I've been happy with all the quarterbacks and what they've done and how they've gotten better each and every practice."

"He's a guy who prepares at a very, very high level. He was doing that whether he was going to be the starting quarterback or not."

Wolff played in 10 games in 2021, starting the final seven games. He threw for 1,933 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In his seven starts, ODU won six straight to earn bowl eligibility. His lone loss as starter came in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Tulsa.

"I'm excited, I'm excited for the opportunity," Wolff said. "Everyday I woke up to focus on what you're doing, just win at everything you do. Ultimately that's what helped me get through that."

The competition included Wolff, DJ Mack Jr., and Notre Dame transfer Brendon Clarke. Mack started six games for Old Dominion last season, tossing five touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Wolff says that competition has helped the quarterbacks become closer.

"The ultimate goal of the competition is who is going to help the team win," Wolff said. "It's really a selfless position. Giving praise to the guys, and being able to take coaching from them myself. So we have a great relationship."