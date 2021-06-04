Watch
Old Dominion, Norfolk State ready for NCAA Regional play

Posted at 10:41 PM, Jun 03, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Both the Old Dominion and Norfolk State baseball teams begin NCAA Tournament Regional play on Friday.

The Monarchs are the top-seeded team in the Columbia Regional, 11-the seeded team in the 64-team tournament field and face Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

The Spartans are making their first NCAA Regional appearance in school history, facing East Carolina in the Greenville Regional at noon.

ODU and NSU are among five Virginia teams playing in the NCAA Tournament, including Virginia, Liberty and VCU.

