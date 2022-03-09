Old Dominion part of 2022 Charleston Classic field

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion men's basketball's current focus is on this week's Conference USA Tournament, but fans discovered a little bit about the Monarchs' future schedule on Tuesday.

The team will be part of the 2022 Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, that will take place on November 17, 18 and 20 of this year. ODU will be joined by College of Charleston, Colorado State, Davidson, Furman, South Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech to make up the event.

The Monarchs will return to the tournament after competing there in 2017.

The host Charleston visited Old Dominion back on December 22, an 82-80 Cougars victory. Colorado State and Davidson are expected to be part of the NCAA Tournament field next week, while the Hokies are also in the mix to be part of the field of 68.

This will mark ODU's second straight season competing in a multi-team event in the Palmetto State. The Monarchs took part in the Myrtle Beach Invitational this past November.