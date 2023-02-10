Old Dominion picks up third straight road win with 63-60 triumph over Georgia State

ATLANTA, GA (WTKR) — Old Dominion started the home stretch of the regular season on the right foot, going on the road and completing a season sweep of Georgia State.

Imo Essien hitting a fading jumper with seven seconds left to ultimately give ODU the cushion it needed to close the Panthers out, taking a 63-60 victory.

The Monarchs led 29-22 going into halftime before Georgia State went on an 11-2 run to take a 33-31 lead out of the locker rooms. The lead changed 10 times throughout the game, Jeff Jones' group ultimately taking it for good with 3:58 to go on Ben Stanley free throws.

ODU's Tyreek Scott-Grayson led all scorers with 16 points with Mekhi Long chipping in 13 points. Long also set the benchmark on the glass with 12 rebounds, notching his fourth double-double in a row.

With the win, the silver and blue improve to 15-10 on the season and 7-6 in Sun Belt play. The Monarchs head to Texas State for game two of four straight on the road.