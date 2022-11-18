Old Dominion shoots its way to victory over Furman

CHARLESTON, SC (WTKR)- Old Dominion did not waste a chance to get right back out onto the floor after a loss.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored a career-high 26 points and dished out six assists, leading the Monarchs to an 82-77 win over Furman at the Charleston Classic on Friday afternoon. ODU bounced back from a four point loss to Virginia Tech to improve to 3-2 on the season.

It was a close contest during the better part of the first half, but the Monarchs went on an 11-4 run to close out the frame and went into the locker room up 34-27. They would pad their lead in the second, opening up a 20 point advantage with just under nine minutes to play. The Paladins would get hot down the stretch and pull to within four late, but Old Dominion was able to hold them off and pick up the victory.

In addition to Scott-Grayson's career night, Imo Essien also posted a career-high 13 points. Ben Stanley also scored 13 points while Mekhi Long chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Old Dominion had its best shooting night of the season by far, connecting on 65 percent of its shots, 71 percent in the second half, but turned the ball over 18 times. The silver and blue out-rebounded Furman 36-22.

The Monarchs will be back in action on Sunday against either Davidson or South Carolina.