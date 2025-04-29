Old Dominion tennis teams heading to Tar Heel State to open NCAA Tournament

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's becoming a spring tradition- both Old Dominion tennis teams winning their conference championships and heading to the NCAA Tournament.

2025 is no different, as both Monarch squads will head to the state of North Carolina to begin the big dance later this week.

Dominic Manilla's Monarch women are celebrating their fifth straight conference title, after capturing the Sun Belt crown this past weekend. They'll open up with Florida Atlantic in the first round Friday at Duke, getting underway at 1:00 PM. ODU is 19-4 on the season and will take on an Owls team that has just one loss on the year. The Monarchs are making their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and have picked up first round wins in each of the last four years.

The Blue Devils take on Bryant in the other first round match, with the ODU facing the winner if the Monarchs can get past Florida Atlantic.

On the men's side, ODU won its third straight Sun Belt title and will take on Kentucky to open things up Friday at 2:00 PM on Wake Forest's home court. The Monarchs are 17-8 and are looking to get over the hump and pick up a win in the big dance. The silver and blue enters the tournament on a seven-match winning streak.

Wake Forest and Gardner-Webb square off in the opposite first round match with the winners meeting Saturday.