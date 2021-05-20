Old Dominion University's P.J. Higgins makes MLB debut with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, Ill. - There's another former ODU Monarch in the majors.

Wednesday, just hours after being called-up from Triple-A, former Old Dominion University baseball standout P.J. Higgins made his Major League Baseball debut for the Chicago Cubs. Higgins, a 12th round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, pinch hit in the 4th inning of Chicago's game vs. Washington.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out Higgins.

In three seasons at ODU, Higgins played in 158 games - hitting for a career average of .324.