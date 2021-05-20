Watch
Old Dominion University's P.J. Higgins makes MLB debut with Chicago Cubs

Charlie Riedel/AP
Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:19 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 21:21:02-04

CHICAGO, Ill. - There's another former ODU Monarch in the majors.

Wednesday, just hours after being called-up from Triple-A, former Old Dominion University baseball standout P.J. Higgins made his Major League Baseball debut for the Chicago Cubs. Higgins, a 12th round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, pinch hit in the 4th inning of Chicago's game vs. Washington.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out Higgins.

In three seasons at ODU, Higgins played in 158 games - hitting for a career average of .324.

