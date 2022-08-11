Old Dominion unveils men's basketball schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion basketball fans will have 17 chances to catch the Monarchs at Chartway Arena during the upcoming basketball season, as the team unveiled its 2022-2023 schedule on Thursday.
The team will tip off the campaign on November 7 when Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Chartway Arena. East Carolina, Norfolk State and William and Mary are among ODU's non-conference home foes. The Monarchs will also face Virginia Tech to open up the Charleston Classic.
ODU's first Sun Belt match-up will take place on December 29 in Norfolk against Arkansas State, with new league rival James Madision paying a visit on February 2.
Below find the full Old Dominion basketball schedule for 2022-2023. Game times will be announced at a later date.
November 2- vs. Christopher Newport (exhibition)
November 7- vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
November 11- @ Drexel
November 14- vs. Virginia Wesleyan
November 17- vs. Virginia Tech @ Charleston Classic
November 18- @ Charleston Classic
November 20- @ Charleston Classic
November 26- vs. East Carolina
November 29- @ College of Charleston
December 3- vs. Norfolk State
December 7- vs. William & Mary
December 10- vs. Gardner-Webb
December 21- vs. George Mason
December 29- vs. Arkansas State*
December 31- vs. Louisiana*
January 5- @ Troy*
January 7- @ Georgia Southern*
January 12- Coastal Carolina*
January 14- @ Marshall*
January 19- vs. Georgia State*
January 21- vs. Appalachian State*
January 26- @ South Alabama*
January 28- @ Coastal Carolina*
February 2- vs. James Madison*
February 4- vs. Georgia Southern*
February 9- @ Georgia State*
February 11- @ Texas State*
February 16- @ Georgia State*
February 18- @ Appalachian State*
February 22- vs. Southern Mississippi*
February 24- vs. Marshall*
Febraury 28- March 6- Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Pensacola, FL
*-Sun Belt Conference game