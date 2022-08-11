Old Dominion unveils men's basketball schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion basketball fans will have 17 chances to catch the Monarchs at Chartway Arena during the upcoming basketball season, as the team unveiled its 2022-2023 schedule on Thursday.

The team will tip off the campaign on November 7 when Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Chartway Arena. East Carolina, Norfolk State and William and Mary are among ODU's non-conference home foes. The Monarchs will also face Virginia Tech to open up the Charleston Classic.

ODU's first Sun Belt match-up will take place on December 29 in Norfolk against Arkansas State, with new league rival James Madision paying a visit on February 2.

Below find the full Old Dominion basketball schedule for 2022-2023. Game times will be announced at a later date.

November 2- vs. Christopher Newport (exhibition)

November 7- vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

November 11- @ Drexel

November 14- vs. Virginia Wesleyan

November 17- vs. Virginia Tech @ Charleston Classic

November 18- @ Charleston Classic

November 20- @ Charleston Classic

November 26- vs. East Carolina

November 29- @ College of Charleston

December 3- vs. Norfolk State

December 7- vs. William & Mary

December 10- vs. Gardner-Webb

December 21- vs. George Mason

December 29- vs. Arkansas State*

December 31- vs. Louisiana*

January 5- @ Troy*

January 7- @ Georgia Southern*

January 12- Coastal Carolina*

January 14- @ Marshall*

January 19- vs. Georgia State*

January 21- vs. Appalachian State*

January 26- @ South Alabama*

January 28- @ Coastal Carolina*

February 2- vs. James Madison*

February 4- vs. Georgia Southern*

February 9- @ Georgia State*

February 11- @ Texas State*

February 16- @ Georgia State*

February 18- @ Appalachian State*

February 22- vs. Southern Mississippi*

February 24- vs. Marshall*

Febraury 28- March 6- Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Pensacola, FL

*-Sun Belt Conference game

