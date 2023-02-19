Old Dominion women can't close out overtime thriller against James Madison

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — It felt like the perfect scenario for a storybook win for Old Dominion women's basketball. A buzzer-beating game-tying shot, a fast start in overtime, a terrific performance from senior leader Amari Young.

The only thing left undone was to close it out.

James Madison went on a 12-1 run in the final 3:30 of overtime to hold off the Monarchs, 73-68.

With just 5.2 seconds left to play in regulation, Kseniia Kozlova made a layup to make it 61-59. On the next possession, Young posted up at the free throw line, faded away and hit a shot that bounced off the rim multiple times before falling through to send the game to an extra five minutes.

The Monarchs raced out to a 67-61 lead with six quick points in the first two minutes of the frame but couldn't carry on the momentum. Kobe King-Hawea hit a baseline floater with 49 seconds left to give the Dukes the lead for good.

Young finished the game with 23 points and 11 rebounds. She scored the teams first 12 points of the game to get things going. Taleah Washington came off the bench to score 11 points, going 3-4 from beyond the three-point line.

Kiki Jefferson led all scorers, putting up 30 points for JMU.

The loss broke ODU's six-game winning streak and sent the Monarchs into a tie for third place in the Sun Belt standings. A win would've kept the Monarchs in a tie for first with Troy.

Delisha Milton-Jones' squad looks to rebound on the road Wednesday night at Marshall.