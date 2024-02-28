Old Dominion women clinch Sun Belt tourney bye with comeback win over Georgia Southern

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — They might have made the work harder on themselves on Tuesday night, but the Old Dominion women's basketball team did just enough to ensure they'll already punch a ticket to the Sun Belt quarterfinals.

A late third quarter rally followed by a nip and tuck fourth quarter, ODU rallied to earn a 61-54 win over Georgia Southern and with it also clinch a bye for the Sun Belt Tournament.

Trailing after the first quarter 21-11, the Monarchs held the Eagles to just six points in the second frame while closing the gap down to one heading to halftime.

The second half saw the two teams trade the lead back and forth with GSU going up 40-36 with 1:31 left in the third quarter. ODU would again push to tie the game as the period ended, knotted up at 42-42 going into the final ten minutes.

Once more, the Monarchs and Eagles would trade the point until En'Dya Buford stuck back an offensive rebound, giving the silver and blue the lead for good.

Delisha Milton-Jones' group would outscore the visitors 9-2 over the final 3:43 to grab the victory.

ODU (21-7, 12-5 in Sun Belt) now ensures it is a top four seed in next week's league tournament in Pensacola, Florida. One final game could help swing the Monarchs starting spot in the postseason with James Madison coming to Norfolk on Friday night.

A win by the Monarchs would catapult them into the three-seed. If they beat the Dukes and Troy loses its last two games, ODU would then finish second in the conference.

JMU has been a kryptonite for the silver and blue over the last decade. ODU's last win over its rivals from Harrisonburg came on January 9, 2011. Since then the Dukes have won nine straight against the Monarchs including all four of their meetings in the Sun Belt.

ODU aims to end that skid in the rivalry on Friday when the two teams tip at 6:30 p.m. at Chartway Arena.