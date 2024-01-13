Old Dominion women cruise by Georgia Southern for third win in a row

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTKR) — Behind a tremendous defensive effort and efficient shooting, the Old Dominion women's basketball team notched a 3-1 start to conference play on Saturday at Georgia Southern.

Brenda Fontana and Jordan McLaughlin scored 12 points a piece to pace the Monarchs to a 70-50 win, its second straight win on the road and third win in a row.

After a 16-16 first quarter, the silver and blue took control of the game with a 19-9 second quarter to take a 35-25 lead at halftime.

Out of the locker rooms, ODU continued to hold the Eagles' offense at bay while stretching the lead out to 18 before bringing things home in the fourth quarter.

The defense for Delisha Milton-Jones' group put up another stellar performances, hold Georgia Southern to 29.5 percent shooting from the floor and forcing 23 turnovers. Those takeaways turning into offense plenty with ODU scoring 26 points off turnovers in the game.

Nnenna Orji posted eight points off the bench, while Mimi McCollister and En'Dya Buford each chipped in seven points. Buford and Kaye Clark each tallied three steals on the defensive end.

With the win, ODU improves to 12-3 overall with two games left of a four-game road swing. The Monarchs are back in action on Thursday traveling to Marshall, who leads the Sun Belt standings at 11-5 and a 5-0 conference record.