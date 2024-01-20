Old Dominion women end road trip with loss to James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WTKR) — After four wins in its first five Sun Belt games, Old Dominion returns to Norfolk with a disappointing end to its road trip.

A second half comeback attempt at James Madison fell short on Saturday, the Monarchs handed a 72-64 loss by the Dukes.

Down as many as 13 in the game, ODU rallying from the end of the third quarter through the start of the fourth. Trailing 56-43, the silver and blue rattling off a 14-5 run to cut the lead down to 61-57 with 5:54 left in the game.

ODU, however, couldn't get closer as the Dukes strung together crucial baskets with free throws while holding ODU's offense in check down the stretch.

En'Dya Buford led the way with 18 points for Old Dominion while Brenda Fontana chipped in 10. JMU separated itself in the game with 34 bench points, 20 coming from senior Hevynne Bristow.

The Monarchs shot 71 times compared to 43 for the Dukes, but made just 31 percent of their field goal attempts. JMU posted nearly 49 percent from the field. ODU's defense forced 19 turnovers, converting them into 16 points off of takeaways.

With the loss, Old Dominion falls to 12-5 and 7-3 in Sun Belt play. After four straight contests away from Norfolk, the Monarchs return to Chartway Arena next Saturday with Georgia State.