Old Dominion women fight for 73-65 win over Georgia State

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Despite a late rally, Old Dominion continued to protect home court on Saturday with it's ninth win at Chartway Arena this season.

Behind 18 points from En'Dya Buford, the Monarchs held off Georgia State for a 73-65 win.

After a slow start the silver and blue turned things on, leading for all but three minutes in the game. Delisha Milton-Jones' group grabbed a 14 point lead with 7:19 to play.

With the Panthers doing anything they could to get back into the game, the visitors got things down to a five-point deficit with 1:03 left.

Buford kept things at bay, however, sinking 10 foul shots over the last two minutes. She made 12 of her 14 attempts while grabbing eight rebounds.

Jordan McLaughlin scored 12 points while dishing out four assists, while Kaye Clark put up 10 points and led the team with three steals. Turnovers again proving to be an important factor, ODU scoring 17 points off of 21 takeaways in the game.

With the win, ODU improves to 14-5 and 6-3 in Sun Belt play. The silver and blue takes the show on the road for back-to-back road affairs, starting Wednesday at Texas State.