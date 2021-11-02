Old Dominion women flex muscle in exhibition win over Christopher Newport

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion women's basketball team will tip off its regular season on November 9 at Chartway Arena. Monday marked a chance for the Monarchs to get one final tune-up in against an opponent.

ODU put its aggressive and physical style of play to work, forcing 31 turnovers and topping Christopher Newport, 87-70, in exhibition action. Fans got their first look at the new-look Monarchs, a squad that features 10 newcomers.

Old Dominion held a 48-34 lead at the break and led by as many as 28 points during Monday's festivities, the first no-limit capacity game at Chartway Arena since the spring of 2020.

Brianna Jackson, Kaylen Nelson and Kaye Clark scored 10 points apiece for the Monarchs.

Next Tuesday's regular season opener with South Carolina State tips off at 6:30.