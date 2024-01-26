Old Dominion women get back in the win column, roll past App State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion women's basketball team hasn't experienced many losing streaks this season. Thursday saw the squad get back into the win column.

En'Dya Buford scored 14 points and the Monarchs played smothering defense on their way to a 68-49 victory over Appalachian State at Chartway Arena. The win snaps a short two-game slide for ODU and improves its record to 13-5, 5-3 in the Sun Belt.

The silver and blue used a big opening frame to set the tone, ending the quarter on an 11-1 run and holding the Mountaineers to just 2-of-13 from the floor to open up a 20-9 advantage. Old Dominion would keep App State at arm's length and go into halftime holding a 34-21 advantage.

The visitors would pull to within seven on a couple of occasions during the third quarter, but the Monarchs once again clamped down in the final stanza. ODU shot 50 percent down the stretch and only allowed two Mountaineer field goals in the final 10 minutes to run away with the win.

In addition to Buford's performance, Kaye Clark also scored in double figures, chipping in 12 points. Simone Cunningham added nine points and 12 rebounds.

Old Dominion dominated the glass, out-rebounding App State, 46-25. The Monarchs held the Mountaineers to 30 percent shooting from the floor.

ODU returns to action Saturday at 1:00 PM when the silver and blue hosts Georgia State at Chartway Arena.