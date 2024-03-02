Old Dominion women get No. 4 seed in Sun Belt Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Before its season officially gets put on the line, the Old Dominion women's basketball team gets a much deserved break.

The Monarchs earned the No. 4 seed in next week's Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Florida and a bye into the quarterfinal round.

That seeding ensures that ODU will not play until next Friday, where they'll take on either No. 5 seed Louisiana-Monroe or the winner between Georgia Southern and Texas State. The Bobcats and Eagles will determine who plays the Warhawks in Thursday's second round matchup.

ODU finished up its regular season at 21-8 and 12-6 in the league. The Monarchs exited the campaign on a disappointing home finale, falling to James Madison 70-58 on Senior Night.

The postseason giving Delisha Milton-Jones' group a chance to get that taste out of their mouths and repeat some success from debut in the league's tournament. Last year, the silver and blue making it all the way to the Sun Belt semifinals before bowing out.

Tip-off for the Monarchs' quarterfinal matchup is set for 2:00 on Friday afternoon. A win would potentially set up a semifinal meeting with Marshall, the conference's top overall seed.