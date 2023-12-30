Old Dominion women grind out 62-56 win over South Alabama to tip off Sun Belt play

MOBILE, Ala. (WTKR) — Old Dominion women's basketball began Sun Belt play on the right foot with a 62-56 win over South Alabama on the road Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by four at halftime, the Monarchs surged in the third quarter with a couple of threes by Brenda Fontana, tying the game up at 34-34 just 1:23 into the second half. From that point, ODU outscored South Alabama 15-8 the rest of the quarter with an Ivi Nikolova three at the 2:50 mark giving the silver a 41-39 lead.

Delisha Milton-Jones' group continued to grow the lead in the final ten minutes of the game, with a Jordan McLaughlin layup extending the advantage to 53-44 with 7:24 left to play.

A comeback attempt by the Jaguars was thwarted time and time again by the Monarchs, who also handed Delisha Milton-Jones her 100th career win.

McLaughlin finished the game with 12 points to lead ODU, while En'Dya Buford and Kaye Clark chipped in ten a piece.

ODU gets out to a 1-0 start in the Sun Belt and improves to 9-2 on the season. They'll return to Norfolk with a game against Louisiana on Thursday.