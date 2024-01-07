Old Dominion women hold off furious Southern Miss comeback attempt

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — For a second straight game, Old Dominion saw a double-digit lead fall apart at home.

This time around, however, the Monarchs found a way to scrap for a win.

Behind a career-high 19 points from Brenda Fontana, ODU held off a fiery comeback from Southern Miss to notch a 68-62 win on Saturday.

Right out of the gates, Delisha Milton-Jones' group took the game by storm with a 12-4 first quarter, then opened up a 28-8 lead with a 16-2 run to begin the second quarter. The visitors would close things up to 34-22 going into halftime.

The Golden Eagles flipped the script on ODU out of the locker rooms, using a 21-10 third quarter to close the lead down to one-point. Both teams traded the lead multiple times in the second half, including three times in the fourth quarter.

Old Dominion grabbed the lead for good with a Jenny Nkem Womsi layup at 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. A 17-10 run in that final five minute stretch ultimately closing out the victory for ODU.

Fontana went 7-14 to lead the way for ODU, while Kaye Clark posted 15 points and Jordan McLaughlin added 10. The silver and blue connected on nine three-pointers in the game, shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc.

With the win, the Monarchs improve to 10-3 and 2-1 in Sun Belt play. The schedule gets road heavy over the next two weeks with four straight road games for ODU, the first coming on Wednesday at Coastal Carolina.