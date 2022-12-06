Old Dominion women host Education Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion women's basketball picked up a lopsided win on Tuesday and did so in front of some potential future stars.

The Monarchs hosted their Education Game, facing off against Lincoln at 11:00 AM in front of more than five thousand young students from across the area. ODU topped the Lions, 81-64, with a constant buzz of energy circulating throughout the arena for the entire game.

"We definitely fed off of it and it made us a better team," Old Dominion head coach Delisha Milton-Jones pointed out. "Everyone had to echo everything, defensively and offensively, so they helped us."

"When we were out there playing, I kept hearing them scream 'ODU' so that definitely hyped us up a lot," added senior forward Amari Young.

"As soon as they started cheering, it just turned me up, gave me a different vibe," noted junior center Jada Duckett. "I was out there doing it for them."

While the kids on hand were treated to a dominant Old Dominion win, the players and coaches got the chance to use their platforms to inspire. Many remember looking up to their favorite players when they were young and now they take the court with the chance to serve as role models themselves.

"I was just getting that type of feeling like I remember being in their shoes," Duckett said. "Just ball out, do what you can. Even if you don't get the first shot keep going. Just work hard, you know? Anything you do, they're watching."

"I love the fact that we're able to put this type of showcase on for the kids because they're deserving of it," Milton-Jones said. "We're in December, they've been in school for awhile. They need a break, too. They need an opportunity to come and just let loose."

The head Monarch also had a message for the kids in attendance: If you had fun, make sure to come back for more.

"They're able to come to this game and see themselves, the future them being displayed on this court," Milton-Jones pointed out. "Why not bring them back more often? When the kids can have the opportunity to come in this environment and the parents, you can sit back and just let them dance and sing and yell and scream their hearts out."

Old Dominion improved to 6-3 with its victory over Lincoln on Tuesday. The head coach hopes the energy of the day can spread and see the team have more support in the seats for upcoming home games.

"You can teach them lessons through all of this," Milton-Jones said of other reasons parents should bring their kids back. "Then at the same time, you're supporting women in sports that deserve to be supported. They deserve to have this arena packed, not with just kids on Education Day, but they deserve to see the student body population at ODU, they deserve to see the administration, the community at-large come out and support the women's team."

The next chance to catch Old Dominion in action comes on Thursday when the Monarchs host VCU at 6:30 PM.