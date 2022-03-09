Old Dominion women roll past UTSA into C-USA quarterfinals

FRISCO, TX (WTKR)- One down, three to do. The Old Dominion women's basketball team got its Conference USA Tournament off on the right foot on Wednesday afternoon.

The Monarchs never trailed and put four players in double figures, topping Texas San-Antonio, 65-45, in the second round of the league tournament at The Star in Frisco. The victory sets up a quarterfinal match-up with North Texas on Thursday afternoon.

ODU jumped out strong, opened up a ten point lead in the first half before a late UTSA run cut the advantage to 31-26 at halftime. The Roadrunners would remain within striking distance until the fourth quarter, where the Monarchs outscored them, 20-6, to roll to the win.

DeLisha Milton-Jones saw her team force 25 turnovers and score 25 points off of those takeaways. Old Dominion also bested UTSA in the paint, 40-22.

Amari Young led the Monarchs with 16 points and six steals. Aziah Hudson added 14 points, while Iggy Allen chipped in 12 points. Mariah Adams rounded out the ODU players in double figures, scoring 10 points while dishing out eight assists. UTSA's LaPraisjah Johnson led all scorers with 21 points.

Old Dominion topped North Texas during their regular season match-up at Chartway Arena, 67-57. Thursday's quarterfinal showdown tips off at 12:30 PM ET.